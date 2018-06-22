Philippe Coutinho and Neymar saved Brazil with stoppage-time strikes against Costa Rica after they struggled to break down their opponents at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Coach Tite's team looked set for a second draw in as many Group E matches before Barcelona midfielder Coutinho netted his second goal of the tournament from former Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino's nod down.

Neymar added gloss to the scoreline in the dying moments as the world's most expensive player tapped-in Douglas Costa's cross at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

Brazil’s star man had won a penalty in the 78th minute, but it was overturned by Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

He was in tears of joy at the full-time whistle with the Seleção relieved to secure their first win of the tournament following a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

"The first-half was difficult but in the second-half, we couldn't have done any more," Tite was reported as saying by BBC Sport.

"If we have suffered in these first two games, it is simply because this is a World Cup.

"If you look at the games yesterday, and the favourites so far, they are either losing or they are finding it tough and maybe winning 1-0."

Xherdan Shaqiri scored Switzerland's winning goal against Serbia in a 2-1 win ©Getty Images

Later in the day, Switzerland moved level with Brazil on four points as Xherdan Shaqiri’s 90th-minute wonder goal gave them a vital 2-1 victory over Serbia at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

Shaqiri broke clear over halfway and went through on goal with Serbia at the other end of the pitch, slotting past goalkeeper Vladimir Stojković.

Granit Xhaka had scored a superb equaliser for Switzerland after Aleksandar Mitrović's header put Serbia ahead in the fifth minute.

Switzerland are second to Brazil in Group E due to having an inferior goal difference.

They will advance to the last-16 with a draw against Costa Rica, who have been eliminated, in their final match.

If Switzerland win, Serbia must beat Brazil in their last game to progress.

Brazil will go through with a draw against Serbia.

There was also action in Group D today with Ahmed Musa scoring both goals in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Iceland at the Volgograd Arena.

The result boosts group rivals Argentina’s hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stage.

A win over Nigeria in their final match would see the South Americans safely through to the last-16, providing Iceland do not beat group leaders Croatia.

In that scenario, goal difference would determine who advanced.

Ahmed Musa scored both goals as Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 in Group D ©Getty Images

Victory in that game for Nigeria, however, would now ensure their progress.

Having started the day at the foot of the Group D table, they now sit in second spot - three points behind Croatia, who have already qualified for the knock-out stage with two wins out of two.

Musa, recalled to the starting line-up by Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr, struck a half-volleyed opener four minutes after the break and added a fine second 15 minutes from time having rounded Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had the opportunity to give Iceland a late lifeline when Alfred Finnbogason earned a VAR-awarded penalty, but he fired his 83rd-minute attempt over the crossbar.

Action in Russia is due to continue tomorrow with the Group F line-up made up of matches between South Korea and Mexico, and Germany and Sweden.

Defending champions Germany will be hoping to bounce back from their opening-game loss to Mexico, while Sweden will be aiming to make it two wins out of two following their victory over South Korea.

In Group G, Belgium go up against Tunisia as they look to build on their 3-0 win over Panama.