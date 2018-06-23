The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) have announced a further 33 Russian athletes have been approved to compete as neutrals.

The governing body stated that 58 Russians have now been declared eligible in 2018, with a further 44 applications denied.

In December 2016, the IAAF allowed Russian athletes who met specific anti-doping criteria to compete at events as neutrals, following the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in November 2015.

This came after the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Independent Commission uncovered widespread doping offences in Russian track and field.

A simplified application process for athletes to apply was launched in December 2017, with the IAAF stating they have received 182 applications to date.

The governing body say that they will only make further announcements when decisions are reached by their doping review board, which consists of Robert Hersh, Sylvia Barlag and Antti Pihlakoski.

Oleg Braiko, Viktoriya Gorlova, Maria Kochanova and Elena Kulichenko, who compete in jumping events, have been approved to compete neutrally at both the World Under-20 Championships and European Under-18 Championships.

Field athletes Diana Adasko, Ilya Dolbin, Aleksei Fadeev, Aksana Gatauillina, Aleksei Kislitsa, Polina Knoroz, Nikolay Orlov, Anastasiia Shkuratova, and Valentina Ulianova will be able to compete at the World Under-20 Championships.

Combined event athletes Elizaveta Kamenets and Stepan Kekin, sprinter Polina Miller, and 400 metres hurdles competitors Alina Sharkova and Olga Viktorova, are also able to compete at the Championships.

The Championships are set to take place in Tampere in Finland from July 10 to 15.

A total of 58 Russians have been given permission to compete as authorised neutral athletes in 2018 ©Getty Images

Sprint athletes Dzhennifer Akiniimika and Irina Boldyreva are among Russians to have been approved to compete neutrally at the European Under-18 Championships in Győr, Hungary.

They will be joined by field athletes Sergey Zverev, Valeria Yakimenko, Violetta Ignateva, Dmitriy Kachanov, Adelina Khalikova, Sergey Kozlov, Iana Melnikova and Maria Privalova.

Hurdler Valeria Chehovich and Anastasiia Zui, 400m runner Olesia Soldatova and combined eventers Arseniy Elfimov, Alexander Komarov, Vilena Komarova will also be able to compete.

The Championships will take place from July 5 to 8.

The IAAF had approved several neutral athletes in January, February and April.

Russia’s ongoing suspension is set to be reviewed by the IAAF next month at their next Council meeting.

In March, the IAAF said RusAF could face potential expulsion should progress not be made towards reinstatement.

The IAAF Taskforce, chaired by Norway’s Rune Andersen, stated a recommendation could be made to withdraw permission for clean Russian athletes to compete neutrally, while also having the potential to explore the expulsion of Russian membership entirely.