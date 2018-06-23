Marek Chomnicki has been re-elected as President of the Polish Floorball Federation.

The incumbent was challenged for the position by former ice hockey official Tomasz Wiliński but won the support of the membership at the ballot box.

He will now serve another four-year term in charge.

Chomnicki played a key role in the floorball tournament held as part of the World Games in Polish city Wrocław last year.

"We have the next few years of hard work ahead of us," he said.

Marek Chomnicki played a key role at the World Games floorball tournament ©USA Floorball

"I am glad that the delegates have trusted me again, because it shows that the floorball development path we chose four years ago was good.

"Thank you for the votes.

"Now it's time for further hard work."

Other confirmed positions are Janusz Sternicki as vice president and Izabela Misiowiec as secretary general.

The organisation's Central Board will feature Robert Benkes, Tomasz Lutomirski, Jacek Michalski and Krzysztof Zawadzki.