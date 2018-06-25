Top seed Caroline Wozniacki safely progressed to the third round of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Eastbourne International as she claimed a comfortable straight sets victory over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

The Australian Open champion wasted little time as she won 6-2, 6-3 at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in the English town in this WTA Premier event.

The Dane is the top seed for the tournament, the final event on grass for women before Wimbledon, after world number one Simona Halep of Romania withdrew because of injury.

Defending Eastbourne champion Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic survived a scare as the second seed defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in three sets.

Plíšková recovered from dropping the second set to join Wozniacki in the last 16 with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 triumph.

"It is tough to come in defending a title, but I was happy to get three sets on this court and a win today," said Plíšková.

"I have good memories the past two years, because I made the final and won the title last year, and I like this tournament so much.

"I was getting used to the conditions during the match, so hopefully the next one can be a little bit better."

Dominika Cibulková of Slovakia won the battle of former champions as the 2016 winner beat 2010 winner Ekaterina Makarova in their first-round clash.

Cibulková proved too strong for her Russian opponent as she recorded a 7-5, 6-4 success to progress to round two.

The tournament in Eastbourne is due to continue tomorrow.