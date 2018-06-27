The International Testing Agency (ITA), a new drug testing umbrella body, has explained the idea behind its logo and slogan "Keeping Sport Real" after they were approved by its Foundation board.

The Agency, which has recently secured offices in Lausanne and has begun operations, was set up as an independent, not-for-profit anti-doping firm.

The creation of the ITA was approved by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board in July of last year with anti-doping services available to International Federations and major events willing to sign up.

The logo features two shapes, one of them a tick, that have come together to form a diamond.

The acronym ITA and their new slogan - created by JTA Design - stand next to the diamond.

"The logo design resonated with all of us here at the ITA thanks to the thinking behind it," ITA director general Benjamin Cohen said.

The international Testing Agency's director general Ben Cohen has claimed there is a "purity" about the new organisation's slogan and logo after it was approved by the Foundation Board ©Getty Images

Cohen added: "The diamond shape conveys four qualities that are very important to us: there is a brilliance that fits perfectly with the essence of our work in helping deliver the brightest possible future for sport and its athletes."

"There is a purity that corresponds with the exceptionally high standards we have set for the ITA’s work.

"The clarity matches the transparency with which the ITA will carry out its responsibilities, and there is a toughness that parallels our determination to protect athletes and our unbreakable commitment to clean sport."

The tick is said to represent truth, accuracy and reliability.

"Thanks not least to the expertise and experience of our board, staff, advisors and partners, the ITA already has deep credibility," added Cohen.

"Many organisations including the IOC and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) have not only helped the ITA get off the ground but also supported us in moving forward."