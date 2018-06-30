World number one Tai Tzu-ying knocked out Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu to reach the final of the Badminton World Federation Malaysia Open.

The Chinese Taipei top seed saw off the Indian in three games at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

She came through 21-15, 19-21, 21-11 to set up a final meeting with China's He Bingjiao tomorrow.

Sindhu had knocked out Spain's Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the quarter finals, in a repeat of the Rio 2016 gold medal match.

But her run was to end today as Tai advanced.

He, who is seeded eighth, beat Thailand's former world champion Ratchanok Intanon to go through.

Lee Chong Wei could win his home tournament for the 12th time ©Getty Images

She beat the fourth seed 21-17, 21-17.

There was home joy in the men's singles as local favourite Lee Chong Wei reached the final.

The seventh seed backed up his quarter final win over Denmark's world champion Viktor Axelsen by beating unseeded Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto 21-18, 21-15.

Lee, a triple Olympic silver medallist and a triple World Championship silver medallist, has already won his home tournament 11 times.

He will now play another unseeded opponent in Japan's Kento Momota who knocked out Indian fourth seed Srikanth Kidambi 21-13, 21-13.

The Super 750 World Tour tournament will conclude tomorrow.