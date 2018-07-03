Australian and New Zealand anti-doping experts have met in Canberra to discuss new ways to support clean athletes and detect doping in the region.

Representatives from the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) and Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) came together to share key trends, as well as outcomes and challenges across education, intelligence, investigations and testing.

Among the key topics discussed were new approaches to building anti-doping capacity in the region, the use of innovative technologies in education to prevent doping and support athletes to stay clean, and ways to strengthen the voice of athletes in anti-doping in each country.

Others included the risk of supplements to athletes, whistleblower systems and support, ways to target the distributors and suppliers of performance and image enhancing drugs in the region, and ways to enhance intelligence through collaboration with law enforcement.

"The pursuit of clean sport is a global issue," DFSNZ chief executive Nick Paterson said.

"Our clean athletes in New Zealand deserve the chance to compete on a level playing field regardless of where they compete in the world, or who they compete against.

"For that reason, it is crucial that anti-doping organisations work together to enhance their operations and learn from one another.

"In that context, I am very pleased to have such a strong partnership with ASADA, whereby we share resources, intelligence and information for the benefit of clean sport."

ASADA chief executive David Sharpe added: "Many of the opportunities and challenges facing ASADA are shared by other anti-doping agencies around the world.

"For this reason, it is vital that we work with dedicated and sophisticated partners like DFSNZ.

"This collaboration will enable both ASADA and DFSNZ to pool their resources and expertise in developing innovative approaches to education, intelligence and detection, ultimately for the benefit of athletes in both Australia and New Zealand.

"We are extremely fortunate to be able to draw on the expertise and experience of our DFSNZ counterparts, and look forward to the continuation of this invaluable partnership."

The inaugural meeting between ASADA and DFSNZ is considered a milestone in strengthening the intent of both agencies to collaborate towards protecting clean sport in Australia and New Zealand now and into the future.

Last month, ASADA and the Sri Lankan Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The agreement, which has the official support of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), will see the two authorities share information, resources and experiences in the fight against doping.

It was signed in Colombo by Sharpe and SLADA director general Seevali Jayawickrame.

Sharpe said both groups share a "deep commitment" to clean sport, with the tie-up coming at WADA's Asia and Oceania regional meetings in the Sri Lankan capital.