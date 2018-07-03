International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach called for "quick and effective" action against corruption following a key meeting in Lausanne.

The International Partnership Against Corruption in Sport (IPACS), a group made up of the IOC and other sporting organisations, met in the Swiss city to discuss their recent efforts in tackling corruption.

The meeting was held following the creation of three task forces in December 2017, the first to try and reduce the risk of corruption in procurement, the second to ensure integrity in the selection of major sporting events and the third to "optimise the processes of compliance".

Task force one announced that since being set up seven months ago, they have found transparency had "diminished" at sporting events where infrastructure development was needed.

They also stated that there has been "a general lack" of risk management strategies in the past, aimed at tackling corruption and fraud.

Task force two has found a number of elements which "may cause potential, perceived or actual conflicts of interest in the selection of major sports events".

This includes stakeholder representation, loyalty issues, networks of influence and competing economical, financial and institutional interests.

The task force have said they will now look to identify the best ways to address these conflicts.

Task force three is still in the process of developing good governance indicators in the three areas of term limits, financial transparency and the management of conflicts of interest.

They hope to provide a common benchmark, recognised by both public authorities and sports organisations, which can be used when adopting charters or as evaluation tools.

Bach spoke at the meeting, saying the challenge is to "act quickly and effectively" when corruption occurs.

Rio 2016 Organising Committee chief and former IOC member Carlos Nuzman was charged with offences including corruption in October 2017 ©Getty Images

"Sport, like all other areas of society, cannot be immune from corruption," the German said.

"Our challenge is to act quickly and effectively when it occurs.

"This is crucial to protecting our integrity and therefore our credibility.

"The huge value of IPACS is that it brings together key partners from international sport, Government and inter-Governmental organisations.

"They can work together in an effective and pragmatic way that avoids creating unnecessary bureaucracy."

Ronan O'Laoire, crime prevention and criminal justice officer at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, was also at the meeting.

He described the value of IPACS as a body which can "significantly help Governments and sports organisations to implement this important resolution and maximise the impact of joint efforts that tackle corruption in sport".

A progress report on IPACS' work will next be given during the Olympism in Action Forum, which will take place on October 5 and 6 in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

IPACS' next working group meeting is due to take place in December 2018.

The task forces were originally set up following a year plagued by corruption allegations surrounding sporting bodies including the IOC.

In October 2017, Rio 2016 Organising Committee chief and former IOC member Carlos Nuzman was charged with corruption, tax evasion, money laundering and running a criminal organisation in connection to the successful bid in 2009 for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.