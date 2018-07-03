The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has said the world of cycling is "holding their breath" after 11-time world champion Kristina Vogel suffered a serious spinal injury in a crash during training last week.

Twenty-seven year old Vogel, a double Olympic champion, was at the Cottbus Veledrome when she collided with another cyclist at high speed.

It is said she hit tthe other rider after they pulled out onto the track in front of her.

The condition of the other cyclist has not been announced.

Vogel was taken to hospital in Berlin for an operation and later placed in intensive care.

Kristina Vogel, who won Olympic sprint gold at the Rio 2016 Games, suffered a "serious spinal injury" in training last week and is now in intensive care ©Getty Images

In a statement, the DOSB said she is "not only a world class athlete, but has a cheerful soul, is a real friend, a role model, a hero, and a fighter".

"The world of cycling and Kristina's world will never be the same again," the organisation said.

"Now we have to stand together and support her and her family in any way we can."

No formal update on Vogel's condition has been given since the crash.

It is not the first time she has been involved in a serious accident.

In 2009 she was knocked off her bike by a vehicle and was placed in an induced coma for two days.

She recovered from that incident to win team sprint gold for Germany at the London 2012 Olympics three years later.