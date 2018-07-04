Every athlete registered for this week's European Athletics Under-18 Championships in Győr was made to complete anti-doping training in order to take part.

It marks the first time that education against drugs in sport has been a mandatory entry requirement for an international athletics event.

In all, 1,063 athletes completed the European Athletics-led "I Run Clean" programme with the Under-18 Championships beginning in the Hungarian city tomorrow.

They all had to provide an encrypted certification number showing that they had logged on to an e-learning platform with either their phone or computer.

They were also obliged to create a personal profile and successfully complete eight interactive unites.

These covered anti-doping rules, general information on doping control and personal values.

"This is a real success story for European Athletics and for our sport," said chief executive Christian Milz.

"Since we first used the words 'I Run Clean' on the number bibs at the 2015 European Cross Country Championships, the project has engaged most of our organisation, from our Medical and Anti Doping Commission to our Events and Competition Department to our communications network to our Member Federations and, of course, the athletes."

Estonia's Sydney 2000 Olympic decathlon champion Erki Nool in front of an I Run Clean sign ©Getty Images

Launched last year in English, I Run Clean has since been expanded to 25 languages.

European Athletics say this is the most for any anti-doping education programme in the world.

More than 3,000 athletes are said to have completed the initiative so far and by the 2020 European Athletics Championships in Paris, competitors of all ages will be required to finish it.

"When President [Svein Arne] Hansen assumed his post in 2015 he said he wanted to enhance anti-doping education and implement a sort of 'driver's licence' or certification," added Milz.

"I Run Clean is the fulfillment of that promise and we are proud to have delivered on this important and challenging milestone without a hitch.

"The programme is free of cost and open to all athletes, regardless of their performance level, and the feedback we have had so far has been very positive.

"We think that by engaging young people with an attractive, user-friendly source of information about the fight against doping we can shape the thinking of a generation and make a positive impact on the culture of sport."

Action in Győr will continue until July 8.