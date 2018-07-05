Pentathlon GB have themed their hosting of the 2019 European Championships as "Gladiators Return".

The event was awarded to Britain last year with competition set to take place at the University of Bath, home of Pentathlon GB's National Training Centre.

The Championships have been funded by the National Lottery and will take place from August 6 to 11.

They are expected to feature more than 100 athletes with Tokyo 2020 Olympic places on offer.

The theme "Gladiators Return" comes as modern pentathletes from across Europe prepare to descend on the former Roman Spa town which also played host to the 2015 Championships.

Joe Choong and Kate French, recently crowned British champions, both earned qualification spots to the Rio 2016 Olympics at the 2015 event.

The pair will hope to repeat the feat next year.

"It was the best feeling ever in 2015 and definitely competing at home helped," said Choong.

"As I came around the last lap I could hear the crowd screaming and I thought that no-one was going to get past me because of that.

"I have really good memories of an excellently-run event in 2015 which set me on the road to Rio.

"Let's hope we can have more of the same in 2019 and wow the spectators with the sport I love."

Places for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be on offer in Bath ©Pentathlon GB

Tickets for the event, which will feature men's and women's individual competitions as well as men's, women's and mixed relays, will go on sale in the autumn.

Team Bath's Sports Training Village will feature spectator arenas for all five disciplines, including the show-jumping.

Organisers said there will be interactive opportunities to try the sports involved and other attractions for fans.

"The University is home for Pentathlon GB's elite squad and we are delighted to work with the sport to host such an important event on the calendar," said Stephen Baddeley, director of sport at the University of Bath.

"Modern pentathletes, many of whom also study at the University, are incredibly high-achieving athletes because of the number of disciplines they need to train towards every day.

"Theirs is a fascinating sport to watch and this event will rekindle all the excitement of the Olympics."