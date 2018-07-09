Hosts Chinese Taipei finished the group stage with a 100 per cent record at the World University Baseball Championship in Chiayi.

The home side have qualified for the super round as the Group A winners after their 10-0 win over Australia today at the Chiayi City Baseball Field.

South Korea, who did not play today, have also gone through to the super round from the group as runners-up.

They ended with a record of two victories while the Czech Republic managed one and Australia lost all three of their matches.

Two games were also held in Group B today.

Japan demolished Hong Kong 21-1 to top the pile with a 100 per cent record.

The super round will begin after tomorrow's rest day ©FISU

The United States also beat Russia today to ensure they join the Japanese in the super round phase.

In a winner-takes-all showdown for the final spot the Americans won 12-2.

After a rest day tomorrow the super round will begin on Wednesday (July 11).

The consolation round involving the bottom four teams will also get underway.

The medal matches are set for July 15.