André Tourigny has been appointed head coach of the Canadian men's under-18 ice hockey team for the summer training camp and Hlinka Gretzy Cup.

Tourigny, a former head coach and vice-president of hockey operations with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League, replaces the outgoing Gilles Bouchard.

Bouchard has left his position with Hockey Canada to take up a role with Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, which serves as the primary developmental league for the National Hockey League.

"André’s experience and success across many different leagues is an incredible asset to our national men's summer under-18 team," said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams with Hockey Canada.

"We are excited to welcome a coach with previous international experience at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup and International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, and we look forward to André’s leadership as team Canada hits the ice for selection camp and at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer."

A total of 44 players will compete for a spot on Canada’s national men's summer under-18 team ©Hockey Canada

Tourigny will be tasked with leading the team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the eight-team tournament which is due to take place in Edmonton and Red Deer in Alberta from August 6 to 11.

The competition features eight teams split into two groups of four.

Group A is comprised of Canada, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland, while Group B features Czech Republic, Finland, Russia and the United States.

A total of 44 players will compete for a spot on Canada’s national men's summer under-18 team during a week-long selection camp before a 22-player roster will be selected for the tournament.