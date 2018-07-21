Spain’s Omar Fraile earned victory on stage 14 from a breakaway group at the Tour de France, while the general classification contenders crossed the finish together in Mende.

Fraile was part of a large breakaway group on the 188 kilometres stage, which began in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux.

It formed shortly after echelons came together early in the stage, which briefly looked threatening for France’s Romain Bardet and Mikel Landa of Spain, who were caught behind the groups.

The gaps were quickly closed - a relief to Team Sky as they protected the race lead held by Britain’s Geraint Thomas.

A breakaway group, posing no threat to the overall contenders, were then allowed to move clear.

The break established an advantage approaching the 20 minute mark.

Belgium’s Jasper Stuyven escaped the lead group with 35km of racing left, the Trek-Segafredo rider seeking to claim a solo stage win.

The general classification contenders, including Britain's defending champion Chris Froome, centre, and the current yellow jersey in the race, Geraint Thomas, right, finished together on the stage ©Getty Images

His long range attack looked as though it could pay off as he held a 90 second lead heading into the final climb at la Croix Neuve.

Fraile and France’s Julian Alaphilippe, however, came across to the Belgian inside the final three kilometres.

Astana’s Fraile eventually came through to claim the stage win in a time of 4 hours 41min, 57sec, with Alaphilippe and Stuyven ending six seconds down.

The general classification group crossed the line together, although Slovenia’s Primož Roglič gained a couple of seconds with a late move.

Thomas remains in the overall race lead with an advantage of 1min 39sec to his team-mate and fellow Briton Chris Froome, the defending champion.

The Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin remains third at 1:50, while Roglic is fourth at 2:38.

Tomorrow’s stage is due to see the riders tackle a 181km route from Millau to Carcassonne.