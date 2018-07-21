Ronnie Baker of the United States was a model of consistency on the first day of the International Association of Athletics Federations Diamond League meeting in London as he won the men’s 100 metres in 9.90sec - exactly the same as he recorded in winning his heat.

Not that Baker, who jointly leads this year’s world list with 9.88, was totally satisfied with his performance in the Olympic Stadium.

"In the final, I felt like I stood up at the start, which kind of took away from my transition and how fast I really could go," he said.

"But I am really pleased.

"Two races in a short space of time; consistency is key."

Behind him, five further athletes dipped under 10, with Britain’s Zharnel Hughes leading them for second in 9.93, just ahead of South Africa’s Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine.

In the women’s 100m, a non-point-scoring event, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce showed she is far from a spent force.

The Jamaican did not compete in 2017 after giving birth and travelled to these Muller Anniversary Games with her young son.

The two rounds proved no problem for the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion as she won her heat in 11.17 before winning the final in 10.98, her fastest time of the year.

America's world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks earned victory with 5.92 metres, despite recording numerous failures en route.

France’s world record holder Renaud Lavillenie retained early control by clearing the same heights first time.

But 5.92m proved decisive - while Kendricks went over first time, wheeling away from the pit in wild celebrations, Lavillenie failed his first vault before passing to the next height, and made no further clearances, remaining with a best of 5.86m.

Sweden' world under-20 champion Mondo Duplantis also cleared 5.86m but was third due to failures at previous heights.

A late burst from Abdalelah Haroun saw him win the men’s 400m in a personal best of 44.07.

The Qatari looked out of the race coming off the bend, as first Grenada’s London 2012 champion Kirani James and then Jamaica's Nathon Allen held leads.

But Haroun, who earned world bronze in London last year, finished strongly ahead of Paul Dedewo of the US, who paced his lap well for a personal best of 44.43, and James, third in 44.50.

The men’s 400m hurdles was not a scoring event, but Norway’s world champion Karsten Warholm attacked with his usual early force, holding his lead - in the absence of Qatar’s new force Aberrahman Samba, who finished fifth in the 400m flat race in a personal best of 44.62 - to win, trimming his national record down to 47.65.

Sam Kendricks of the United States, the world pole vault champion, was in celebratory mode after being the only man to clear 5.92m at the IAAF Diamond League in London ©Getty Images

There was a popular winner in the women’s long jump, as Briton Shara Proctor produced an impressive series in which five of her six efforts were beyond 6.80m, her best a 6.91m that was enough to defeat compatriot Lorraine Ugen, whose top mark was 6.88m.

Ugen's second place means she stays top of the IAAF Diamond League standings.

America's Paul Chelimo earned a first win in an IAAF Diamond League race, moving clear of Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha over the final 130 metres to win the men’s 5,000m.

Kejelcha moved to the front at the bell, but the Olympic silver medallist tracked him before consolidating his lead and crossing first in 13min 14.01sec.

In the opening Diamond discipline on the track, America's Shamier Little and Jamaica's Janieve Russell reprised their home straight 400m hurdles duel from Lausanne.

US Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad led through the first 200m, but coming off the bend it was Little and Russell who had positioned themselves best.

Russell held a slight edge but, as in Switzerland, Little showed terrific strength through the final barrier and prevailed with a dip, winning by 0.01 seconds in 53.95.

One year on from his record-breaking performance over one mile, Britain’s Tom Bosworth set a world best in the men’s 3,000m race walk of 10:43.9.