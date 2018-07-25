Judo competition came to an end at the European Universities Games in Coimbra, with a series of finals taking place.

Georgia’s Nadari Beriani clinched the first title of the day in the Portuguese city by beating Belarus’ Pavel Kliuchnikau in the men’s under-100 kilogram final.

Ukraine’s Andrii Kolesnyk triumphed in the over-100kg event, seeing off competition from Belarus’ Uladzislau Tsiarpitski.

There was also success for Poland’s Urszula Hofman in the women’s under-78kg competition.

She overcame the challenge of France’s Aurianne Juge to win the gold medal.

The women’s over-78kg gold was earned by Poland’s Anna Zaleczna, who beat Germany’s Rahel Krause.

Rugby sevens competition began today in the Portuguese city ©Facebook/EUG Coimbra

The knock-out stage of futsal competition also began today with last 16 matches being held.

Today also marked the start of rugby sevens action at the Games.

The latter stages of basketball and football competition will begin tomorrow.

The Games are set to conclude on Saturday (July 28).