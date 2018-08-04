Ireland’s incredible run at the Federation of International Hockey (FIH) Women’s World Cup in London continued today as they beat Spain on a shootout to make their first-ever final where they will play The Netherlands.

The Irish were the lowest ranked side of all the teams in the competition at the start and had not even qualified for the tournament since 2002, but will now play for the gold medal at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre after winning the shootout 3-2.

Ireland started brightly and took the lead after just three minutes when Anna O’Flanagan managed to deflect a penalty corner through the legs of Spain’s goalkeeper.

Throughout the first half Ireland looked like the better side, winning two further penalty corners, though they were unable to capitalise on either.

The third quarter saw Spain equalise as Alicia Magaz managed to turn in a cross from close range after 39 minutes, while 10 minutes later the Spanish had a chance to take the lead, when the ball found Lucia Jimenez free in the circle.

Some strong last-ditch defending from Ireland saw off the danger however and the score remained 1-1 until full time.

The shootout then saw seven of the 12 takers either miss or see their shots saved.

Round 6: order reversed now for sudden death. Oliva shot saved by McFerran, Pinder scores!!!!! WE ARE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL!!! I REPEAT, WE ARE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL!!!! #GreenArmy — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) August 4, 2018

Gilian Pinder scored the first for Ireland to make it 1-0 but the next five takers then all missed.

Eventually it reached sudden death with the score 2-2, at which point Georgina Oliva missed for Spain.

Pinder then had a chance to write a bit more hockey history for Ireland and she promptly took it.

The green and gold side will now play the reigning champions The Netherlands tomorrow after they beat Australia in another tense shootout in the second semi-final.

The Netherlands took the lead after 22 minutes thanks to Kelly Jonker butwere unable to push on, thanks in part to a number of outstanding saves from Rachael Lynch in the Australian goal.

Australia eventually managed to equalise thanks to a penalty corner from Georgina Morgan but were unable to take the shootout, which the Dutch won 3-1.

It means The Netherlands are into their sixth final in succession and will now be firm favourites to win their second world title in a row.