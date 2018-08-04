World champion Gao Lei led men's qualifying at the International Gymnastics Federation Trampoline World Cup in Maebashi in Japan today.

The Chinese star led the way with a score of 115.595 points at the Yamato Civic Gymnasium.

Russia's Andrey Yudin was second with 113.555 and Belarus' reigning Olympic champion Uladzislau Hancharou third, with 112.985.

China's Xiao Jinyu was fourth but London 2012 champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist Dong Dong finished 42nd and will miss the final.

On the women's side, there was a 1-2 in qualifying for China as Zhu Xueying prevailed with 107.070 points and Lin Qianqi was second with 105.595.

China's Olympic gold medallist Dong Dong of missed out on the final Zhu Xueying ©Getty Images

Hikaru Mori of Japan was third with 105.265.

Britain's Olympic silver medallist Bryony Page comfortably progressed in sixth for the eight-person final.

Canada's double Olympic champion Rosannagh MacLennan also squeezed into the final despite qualifying 10th.

This was because only two gymnasts from each country are permitted two compete in the final, and there were four Japanese athletes ahead of her in qualifying.

Both finals are scheduled for tomorrow.