Disciplinary proceedings have been resumed by the International Cycling Union (UCI) against Ekaterina Gnidenko, following the Russian cyclist's failed appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 25-year-old was bidding to overturn her disqualification from the London 2012 Olympics.

She was sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission after positive samples were discovered in re-tests from the Games.

The track cyclist tested positive for anabolic steroid turinabol, leading to her being suspended by the UCI in June 2016.

She was one of three Russian athletes to launch an appeal to CAS, where they disputed the new methods which enable a far longer detection window for anabolic steroids developed by former Moscow Laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov.

Maria Abakumova and Tatyana Lebedeva, who won athletics medals at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, also tested positive for turinabol in retests and were part of the appeal.

The three athletes argued the new methods were "were inaccurate and unreliable".

"The CAS Panel found that the appellants were unable to prove that the testing methods adopted by the laboratories, which led to the positive findings against each of them, were not scientifically valid in accordance with the standard required to be applied," CAS ruled last month.

Gnidenko's suspension was lifted in June, with the Russian returning to competition at the end of that month.

She returned to the European Championships yesterday, finishing in 10th place in qualifying in the women's 500 metres time trial in Glasgow.

Gnidenko could potentially face losing medals gained at previous European Championship events following the CAS verdict.

Ekaterina Gnidenko tested positive for an anabolic steroid in the London 2012 retests ©Getty Images

"The UCI takes note of the CAS decision and has hence resumed the UCI proceedings in accordance with the UCI Anti-Doping Rules," a UCI spokesman told insidethegames.

The IOC ruling in 2016 stated that Gnidenko had been disqualified from the London 2012 Olympics, where she finished in eighth in the women’s sprint and 18th in the keirin.

The UCI were also requested to modify the results and "consider any further action within its own competence".

According to the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the governing body could taking further action beyond the London 2012 Olympic Games, involving potential "disqualification of event results, forfeiture of any medals, points, or prizes from the event, or recovery of costs applicable to the anti-doping rule violation".

This could potentially result in the cyclist losing the silver medal she earned in the keirin at the 2012 European Championships.

The Championships were held in Panevėžys in Lithuania in October after London 2012.

Should Gnidenko lose the medal, her fellow Russian Elena Brezhniva could rise to the silver medal position behind the winner Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania.

Belarus' Olga Panarina could move up to bronze.

Her silver medal at the Under-23 European Track Championships in 2013 could also potentially be under threat.

She finished second in the women's team sprint with Anastasiia Voinova, with the duo ending behind winners Shanne Braspennicx and Elis Ligtlee of The Netherlands.

Britain's Becky James and Victoria Williamson could rise to silver if the Russian pairing were disqualified.

Urszula Los and Dominika Borkowska of Poland would potentially move from fourth up to bronze.