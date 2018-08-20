Malaysia has been announced as the host of the 2020 Women's World Team Squash Championship.

The World Squash Federation (WSF) have confirmed the location for the biennial event one month before the 2018 staging of the event in Dalian in China.

The WSF revealed their decision came following a review of the tenders for the event, leading to an eventually decision to award the 22nd edition of the tournament to Malaysia.

Competition is due to take place from December 15 to 20 in 2020.

It will be the second time Malaysia have staged the women’s event, with the country last doing so when they hosted at Petaling Jaya in 1996.

"We are delighted that Malaysia will host our Women's World Championship in 2020," Jacques Fontaine, the WSF President, said.

"The enthusiasm for squash is second to none in Malaysia, and the press and broadcast output wonderful too.

"So this, coupled with the warm hospitality and effective management that we know the visiting teams will receive, is something to look forward to after the much-awaited staging of the 2018 Championship in Dalian, China, next month."

Nicol David helped Malaysia achieve their best finish in 2014 when they finished runners-up to hosts England ©Getty Images

The 10-court Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre in Kuala Lumpur will serve as the venue for the competition.

The WSF claimed the venue, which also features a glass showcourt, has become a very valuable legacy for the sport in Malaysia.

It has been a regular host of international events since being inaugurated for the squash action in the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

"It is indeed a great honour for Malaysia to have been confirmed as hosts for the 22nd WSF Women's World Team Championships 2020," Nik Razeen A Daud, Squash Malaysia President, said.

"The Women's Team Championship was last held here in 1996 and we are excited for its return.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the world's best women's teams to Malaysia, and will be going all out to make this a successful and memorable event."

Malaysia are set to make their 15th appearance in the Championships next month, since making its debut in 1990.

Their best showing to date came in 2014 in England, where the team led by eight-time World Open champion Nicol David ended as runners-up to the hosts.