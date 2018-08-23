Betty Heidler has claimed she is pleased to have been confirmed as the women's hammer throw silver medallist from the London 2012 Olympic Games after the disqualification of Tatyana Lysenko, but believes she may have suffered economic impact after initially being awarded bronze.

The German made the comments after the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) confirmed she would receive the silver.

Russia's Lysenko was sanctioned following the retesting of samples from both London 2012 and Beijing 2008 using up-to-date technology back in 2016.

She tested positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a type of steroid.

The sanction resulted in Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk being upgraded to the gold medal after she managed 77.60 metres in the British capital.

Heidler moved up from bronze to silver, while China's fourth-placed Zhang Wenxiu now rounds off the podium.

Heidler has claimed she is pleased the correction to the results has been made, but believes she may have been impacted financially.

"On the one hand I'm happy, on the other hand I'm upset," she said.

"Everything connected with the awarding of a silver medal at the Olympic Games was taken from me.

"On the one hand the recognition of my performance in the competition itself, on the other hand the economic factor, which is undoubtedly connected with the placement and colour of the medal.

"The fact that the correction takes place six years later makes me sad.

"And yet I am pleased.

"For the future, I just hope that such corrections will not even happen through a stronger and more effective doping fight and that athletes will never be able to miss this important moment of the award ceremony.

"That post-controls are important and good - no question; but with less positive results and shorter time to correct."

Tatyana Lysenko was stripped of her gold medal following a positive test ©Getty Images

A report to the International Olympic Committee Session in Lima last year from the Disciplinary Commission revealed 75 medals had been withdrawn from athletes following positive retests at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics.

It followed a total of 106 samples being returned with positive results.

DOSB President Alfons Hörmann claimed he was happy justice had taken place, "albeit belatedly".

"For the betrayed athletes, however, the subsequent correction is only a small consolation for the irretrievable moment that was robbed them in the competition and at the award ceremony," he said.

"We very much regret that this betrayal of competitors has given them a better placement and the resulting opportunities.

"Post-mortem tests are a valuable instrument in the worldwide anti-doping fight because fraudsters cannot weigh themselves down.

"However, the goal must remain to identify a doper in advance, so that no athletes lose their big moment at the Olympic Games or other championships."

Athletes can now choose six options in which they can receive reallocated medals.

According to their preference, they could receive a medal at the next Olympic Games, the Youth Olympic Games or the IOC headquarters or Olympic Museum.

Athletes can also choose to receive a medal at a National Olympic Committee function, an International Federation event or function or at a private ceremony.