Tokyo 2020 has added to its domestic sponsorship portfolio by signing a new partnership with KOKUYO.

KOKUYO is now a Tokyo 2020 official supporter under the third domestic tier of the Organising Committee's sponsorship programme.

The company has been attributed the category “Office Furniture & Stationery”.

KOKUYO is the seventh official supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, joining 15 gold partners and 30 official partners.

Tokyo 2020 has now announced 52 domestic partners in their journey to deliver the Games.

“We are delighted to have KOKUYO as an official supporter," said Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori.

“KOKUYO supports the growth of their individual and corporate customers based on their corporate philosophy of 'enriching the world through our products'.

“At Tokyo 2020 we are getting busier each day and the number of staff is increasing; we are confident that KOKUYO’s support will help create a more effective work environment for us that will in turn help ensure the successful delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games.”

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori welcomed the addition of KOKUYO ©Getty Images

KOKUYO chief executive Hidekuni Kuroda said the company, whose headquarters are in Osaka, were proud to be involved as an official supporter.

"KOKUYO aims to be a lifestyle & work style company that enriches society by providing value through our products and services to enhance customers' creativity and to deliver improvements to their quality of life so that they can work, learn and live better," added Kuroda.

"We will support the Tokyo 2020 Games as an official supporter, and apply our creativity and full efforts to help drive Tokyo’s future evolution and the prosperity of the world.”

The Tokyo 2020 sponsors are the domestic sponsors chosen by the host country.