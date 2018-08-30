The International Association of Professional Cycling Teams (AIGCP) have sought to put pressure on the International Cycling Union (UCI) over their draft reforms for the WorldTour after the group called for greater input in the process.

A statement from the AIGCP - which represents 17 of the top-tier WorldTour Teams and 27 of the second tier Pro-Continental Teams - called for the UCI to adapt draft proposals set to be considered by the federation’s Management Committee on September 28.

The AIGCP claim adaptations are needed to “ensure a more sustainable future for professional road cycling” having expressed concerns that the current economic model contains “many flaws” and has led to “a fragile position for many teams, their riders and race organisers”.

"The teams have expressed that the need to start creating a sustainable and viable economic model is a key priority today,” said Iwan Spekenbrink, President of the AIGCP and chief executive at Team Sunweb.

"They believe that building a stable and flourishing sport is the necessary step to be able to tackle cycling’s biggest issues - from increased investments in safety, anti-doping, and fan-engagement, to offering the much needed secure future for cycling’s stakeholders in the two top tiers.

"Ultimately, we want to see pro cyclists and other stakeholders enjoy an improved economic position which is more comparable with their counterparts in global sports of similar potential.”

Concerns over the economic model of the UCI’s WorldTour are not new, with the AIGCP even acknowledging that the sport as a whole has not been able to address this properly for decades.

Former UCI President Brian Cookson’s reforms of the WorldTour proved divisive, with race organiser Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) threatening to remove their races, including the Tour de France.

An agreement was eventually reached between the organisers and ASO, but criticism remained of the Briton’s reforms, including from his successor as UCI President David Lappartient.

David Lappartient admitted a greater economic model was needed for professional teams when he was elected UCI President last year ©Getty Images

The Frenchman admitted upon succeeding Cookson last September that the economic model needed strengthening and called for unity among stakeholders to improve the situation.

He claimed organisers and teams needed to work with the UCI to enhance the value of television rights to increase both parties’ revenues, which would also benefit riders.

According to Cyclingnews, draft proposals presented to the Professional Cycling Council would see a reduction from 18 WorldTour teams down to 15 from the start of 2020.

Performances in the 2019 season would ultimately impact on the subsequent year as results and points would determine which 15 teams would stay in the WorldTour, with relegation to a new second tier ProTeams division.

Cyclingnews reported teams had expressed concerns over the length of WorldTour licenses, with the top five teams based on points expected to receive four years.

The remaining 10 would receive a two-year licence, it is claimed, which would potentially have implications on the relegated teams seeking to return to the top tier.

The AIGCP have claimed they are willing to offer “expert knowledge” to the UCI to help create the “right reforms” to maximise the sport’s commercial and fan engagement opportunities.

The UCI are expected to discuss reforms at their next Management Committee meeting ©Getty Images

They claim the UCI need to give teams and riders a greater say in how the sport is run, asserting that teams, organisers, their sponsors and partners have huge experience in maximising revenues, growing commercial opportunities and engaging fans.

"The AIGCP wants to work with the UCI to help the sport grow, and to do so the teams and riders need the ability to maximise all opportunities available to them, and bring their expertise to the UCI,” said Richard Plugge, vice-president of the AIGCP and team director at Team LottoNL–Jumbo.

"We want to be the perfect solution provider for the UCI and work with it, not against it.

"If cycling is able to modernise its approach as has been done successfully in many other global sports, then the much needed reform can become reality, which will create sustainable growth for all stakeholders.

"If you look at well-functioning global sports, success has been found in a model where the professional stakeholders have a voice in how the professional leagues are run.

"Those sports are all examples that show how a sport can grow hugely, both in popularity and revenue, by empowering those who bring the sport alive to work alongside the governing body, and we want to do the same with cycling.

"We are eager to work with the UCI on this.

"Teams, their riders, and race organisers bring the necessary expertise which have been largely ignored in the history of our sport.

"Presently, cycling is a sleeping giant with a big professional potential and we want to wake him up.”