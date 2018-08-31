Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) director general Husain Al-Musallam has expressed his hope that his native Kuwait will implement a roadmap proposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that will see it return to the Olympic fold prior to Tokyo 2020.

A ban on Kuwait was provisionally lifted by the IOC in time for them to compete under their own flag here at the 2018 Asian Games.

The OCA announced on August 16 that the suspension had been lifted following a meeting that same day of the IOC's ruling Executive Board, which made the decision "in the interest of Kuwaiti athletes and as a gesture of goodwill to recognise the progress accomplished".

The Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) was suspended on October 27 in 2015 due to Government interference and conflicts in the sports law.

A similar ban was lifted just before London 2012 for the same reason, allowing Kuwait to compete under the national flag.

Due to the ban, however, athletes from the country were forced to participate neutrally and under the IOC flag at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where shooter Fehaid Al-Deehani won a gold medal as an Independent Olympic Athlete in the double trap.

Al-Musallam told Reuters that Kuwait's Government is focused on getting the ban lifted in time for Tokyo 2020.

"For me, as a Kuwaiti, I am very proud that the team participated under the flag at the Asian Games and the athletes performed well in short notice," he said.

"We need to work together in Kuwait, respect the minimum requirements and principles of the Olympic Movement.

"I hope we will work together to hold elections according to the roadmap proposed by the IOC and this will be helpful for everybody."

Al-Musallam went onto say that the issue is not unique to Kuwait and has happened in "many other countries in the world".

"We have had the same issue before in India, Pakistan and Korea," he told Reuters.

"All issues were solved after a year or two and things have moved forward.

"Kuwait is special because this issue is not for the first time but since 1986.

"The Government changes law and then imposes on the sports movement.

"Changing a law is good, you can change the law as you want but to implement or enforce a wrong article of the law to replace the Olympic Charter is against the rules."

The Kuwaiti delegation at these Games, being co-hosted by Jakarta and Palembang and due to last until Sunday (September 2), has been led by the President of KOC, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Sabah, and totals 40 athletes and officials.

The decision to let Kuwait compete under its own flag was welcomed by Sheikh Ahmad Al -Fahad Al-Sabah, President of the OCA who is himself from that country.

Football's world governing body FIFA had lifted its own ban on Kuwait last December so the country could take part in the Gulf Cup of Nations.

The Kuwait Government has worked hard in the last 18 months to amend its controversial sports law so it is in line with the Olympic Charter.

Kuwait will now be expected to follow a roadmap for fresh elections of all sports organisations in Kuwait and the Government has to promise not to obstruct the work of the KOC while it is fulfilling its basic responsibilities and duties under the Olympic Charter.

The Government will also be expected to actively support amendments to the sports law and to cooperate with the IOC to ensure it continues to be drafted so it is in line with the Olympic Charter.

Kuwait have so far won six medals at the 2018 Asian Games, comprising three golds, one silver and two bronzes.

Their golds have come courtesy of karateka Ali Abdulaziz in the men's under-67 kilograms category, equestrian rider Ali Alkhorafi in the jumping individual event, and shooter Mansour Alrashidi in the men's skeet.