Sweden's Olle Dahlin has been elected President of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) after he claimed a landslide victory over Latvian rival Baiba Broka in a vote at the worldwide governing body's Congress today.

Dahlin becomes just the second head of the IBU and succeeds Norwegian Anders Besseberg, who stood down earlier this year after he was implicated in a criminal investigation which focuses on possible doping, fraud and corruption.

The Swede, an IBU vice-president for development, secured 39 of the 51 available votes at the Congress in Poreč in Croatia, with Broka receiving 12.

Dahlin, who will serve a four-year term following his comfortable election win, was considered the favourite when the two candidates to succeed Besseberg were unveiled in June.

More follows