The Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) has praised certain elements of the International Biathlon Union's (IBU) anti-doping programme but urged the worldwide governing body to be more transparent in dealing with future cases.

A report arising from an external audit into the IBU's anti-doping operation, overseen by the iNADO, was presented to the organisation's membership at its Congress in Poreč today.

The audit was also one criteria which the IBU must fulfill if they are to have their funding restored by the International Olympic Committee.

It was commissioned by the IBU following the opening of a criminal investigation centered on possible doping, fraud and corruption by former President Anders Besseberg and ex-secretary general Nicole Resch and a raid on the governing body's headquarters earlier this year.

In the report, the iNADO - an umbrella group of National Anti-Doping Organisations which repeatedly clashed with the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) amid the Russian doping scandal - claim the IBU's anti-doping programme is "good quality" and was "fit for purpose".

The auditors made several recommendations for improvements, however, including a "substantial need to document existing practices and roles and responsibilities, or to establish documented procedures, in a number of areas".

The report from the audit was presented at the IBU Congress today ©IBU

The iNADO said there were "also a need to increase transparency in the operations of the anti-doping programme and in the IBU’s approach to anti-doping".

How cases stemming from the McLaren Report are dealt with was highlighted as a key area where this could be improved.

"The treatment of the McLaren cases, and the efforts of the working group reporting to the Executive Board on the management of those cases, ought to be shared in much greater detail and more frequently with the rest of the IBU family," the report reads.

The IBU have shown growing willingness to combat doping problems since the allegations against Besseberg and Resch, who deny wrongdoing, emerged.

They are currently the only winter International Federation to have prosecuted a Russian athlete - Ekaterina Glazyrina - based on evidence commissioned or obtained by WADA.

A number of cases involving Russian biathletes remain pending and fresh charges against four competitors from the country were revealed last week.

The identities of the competitors have not been confirmed but Russian media reported the athletes include Olympic gold medallists Svetlana Sleptsova and Evgeny Ustyugov, as well as Alexander Pechenkin and Alexander Chernyshov.