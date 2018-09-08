As the summer holiday ends organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games met with school children in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, as part of their ongoing initiative to promote education and sport.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, Tony Parker, Paris 2024 education ambassador and Emmeline Ndongue, who is in charge of education projects on the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, spent the afternoon at Jean Zay Middle School alongside the Mayor of Bondy Sylvine Thomassin.

The visit took place to promote Olympic and Paralympic Week, which will take place in February with the goal of promoting sporting participation among young people.

The afternoon began with a year eight English class, in which athletes presented the objectives of the week which hopes to educate an entire generation through sport.

"What better symbol could there be than to mark 'Back to school 2018' here in Seine-Saint-Denis, where the Games will bring transformation and benefits for an entire generation," said Estanguet, a triple Olympic champion in canoeing.

"I've met a lot of future Paris 2024 volunteers and employees this afternoon.

"And I've also seen the people who are going to deliver this unprecedented project and help make Paris 2024 even more unforgettable."

French basketball player Tony Parker, centre, says it is his "mission" to promote sport among young people ©Paris 2024

The Olympic and Paralympic Schools Week is an annual project to promote sport in school.

February 2019 will be the third time the project has been held, with participating schools splitting their teaching hours between general lessons, which use sport as an "educational vehicle", and physical and sports activities introducing the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines.

It is also hoped the programme will show off the cultural side of sport and change attitudes towards disability.

"The Games are the biggest event in the world and having them in France is a huge opportunity for all French people and especially the young people of Seine-Saint-Denis, such as those here in Bondy," said Parker, who plays basketball in the National Basketball Association.

"This is a six-year project and, as athletes, our mission is to drive engagement starting from 2018."

Later in the afternoon the pupils took part in a 5x5 basketball match, which also featured Paris 2024 sports director Jean-Philippe Gatien and five-time Paralympian Ryadh Sallem.

"Education through sport is a key pillar of our commitment," said Ndongue.

"This is a long-term project that will develop over time and be enriched by our encounters.

"Schools visits like this one are what bring meaning to all our work.

"The opportunity is enormous but we are all responsible for making it happen."