Hong Kong's Deng Xuan, the only seed left in the women's draw, remains on course for victory at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hyderabad Open after reaching the final in the Indian city.

The fourth seed came through her semi-final today at the GMC Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, beating Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-7, 21-14.

Deng, who won the silver medal at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore, will now meet Kim Ga-eun in the final.

Kim won an all-South Korean last four clash against Sim Yu-jin in three - 21-13, 17-21, 21-15.

Top seed Sameer Verma will be favourite for a home Indian victory in the men's final ©Getty Images

In the men's draw, top-seeded Indian Sameer Verma is on target for a home victory at the Super 100 World Tour event.

He knocked out compatriot Gurusai Dutt in the last four, coming from behind to reach the final 16-21, 21-15, 21-11.

Standing in his way of the title is Malaysia's unseeded hope Soong Joo Ven, who knocked out Indonesian seventh seed Firman Abdul Kholik 21-17, 21-14.

The singles finals will be played tomorrow when the doubles events will also reach a conclusion.