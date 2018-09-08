Ben Maher could ensure that he finishes top of the overall standings of the Longines Global Champions Tour at the penultimate event of the season in Rome tomorrow.

The British rider heads to the Italian capital with 270 points, a lead of 36 over Harrie Smolders of The Netherlands.

Forty points are available for a victory but world number one Smolders, the reigning champion, is the only rider to have clinched overall success with a round to spare before.

The Dutchman will also be in action in Rome along with eight of the current top 10.

Harrie Smolders will be among those in action in Rome ©Getty Images

Maher did not collect any points at the last leg in Valkenswaard in The Netherlands and will be aiming to put that display behind him.

Alberto Zorzi of Italy is third overall, just one point behind Smolders on 233.

Only one leg of the season follows Rome, in Qatar's capital Doha on November 10.

Play-offs will then be held in Prague on December 16.

More show jumping action will take place in Calgary in Canada tomorrow, with the next leg of the Grand Slam series taking place.