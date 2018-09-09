Four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson has revealed he has suffered a transient ischemic attack, or a mini-stroke, but is recovering at home.

The American tweeted the news, which prompted an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike.

Fellow BBC pundits, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Sir Chris Hoy, Gabby Logan, Denise Lewis and Colin Jackson replied over social media to send well wishes.

The 50-year-old, who once held the 200 metres and 400m world records, said that he was recovering with his family at home after being cleared of any further complications.

Last week I rather surprisingly suffered what's known as a Transient Ischemic Attack or mini stroke. The good news is I'm back at home with my family, cleared of any heart issues and have already made great progress on my road to a full recovery. — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) September 8, 2018

"It seems these things can affect anyone, even the once fastest man in the world," he said.

"I'm no stranger to a good exercise plan and have thrown myself into it with my usual focus and determination.

"In these situations being a former athlete has really helped with mindset but also a reminder that you need to take care of yourself.

"I will be posting updates on my recovery often.

"Thanks for all the words of encouragement."

Johnson was the first man to win the 200m and 400m at the same Olympics, doing so in Atlanta in 1996.

He won eight World Championship gold medals.

Since retiring in 2000 after the Sydney Olympics, he has become an athletics correspondent both in the United States and Great Britain.