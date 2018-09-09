The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will host its 2019 General Assembly in Bonn, Germany, in October, returning to the organisation's home for its 30th anniversary.

The Paralympic Sport and Media Awards will also be held in Bonn, the location of the IPC headquarters, prior to the General Assembly.

Bonn's World Conference Venue will hold the Assembly itself on October 26 and 27.

Prior to this, a conference will also take place, including the Paralympic Sport and Media Awards on October 24.

The 2019 Awards will recognise the performances of athletes, teams, officials and the media from the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Winter Games.

The biennial General Assembly last took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in 2017.

The return to Bonn is part of celebrations to mark the organisation's 30th anniversary.

The IPC's chief executive Xavier Gonzalez welcomed the announcement to return to Bonn as part of the organisation's celebrations ©Getty Images

The General Assembly is the highest authority within the IPC and involves the whole IPC membership.

In 2017, the General Assembly elected Andrew Parsons as the new IPC President as well as a Governing Board who will serve until 2021.

There will be no elections in Bonn.

More than 300 attendees are expected to attend from National Paralympic Committees, International Federations, Regional Organisations and International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled.

IPC chief executive Xavier Gonzalez said: "It is fantastic that we will hold the 19th IPC General Assembly in our home city in what will be a landmark year for the IPC - marking not only the IPC's 30th anniversary, but our 20th year headquartered in Bonn.

"As a result, in addition to conducting the usual business associated with a General Assembly, we will celebrate these two anniversaries with IPC members and key stakeholders who have contributed to the IPC's growth and success."