A call has been made by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for Russian authorities and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to increase efforts to resolve the ongoing stalemate regarding the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The IPC statement comes as the WADA Executive Committee prepares to meet in the Seychelles on September 20, where the situation regarding RUSADA is set to be discussed.

RUSADA has been non-compliant with WADA since 2015 when allegations of state sponsored doping in the country first emerged.

Russia has since been accused of the systematic manipulation of the doping system at their home Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, with the International Olympic Committee forcing them to compete under a neutral flag at Pyeongchang 2018 in February.

Russia's membership with both the IPC and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) remains suspended.

Reinstatement criteria for lifting both suspensions remains dependent on RUSADA regaining compliance from the WADA.

But RUSADA have not met two criteria outlined by WADA as essential for them to be allowed back - acceptance of the McLaren Report which detailed many of the allegations and full access to Moscow Laboratory.

IPC President Andrew Parsons has expressed his concerns about the lack of progress made over the past six months.

"Since the IPC suspended the RPC in August 2016 a lot of progress has been made and both the Russian Paralympic Committee and WADA should be applauded for getting the situation to this point," he stated.

"However, the stage we are at now is exactly where we were at six months ago and the IPC is growing increasingly concerned at the ongoing stalemate between RUSADA and WADA.

"In the last two years a lot of positive change has occurred in Russia regarding anti-doping.

Russian athletes were forced to compete neutrally at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics ©Getty Images

"RUSADA is now functioning well and Russian athletes are amongst the most tested and scrutinised athletes in the world.

"What is stopping the reinstatement however is the lack of a suitable response to the McLaren Report and the stubbornness of Russian authorities to provide access to the Moscow laboratory.

"This is ultimately preventing the reinstatement of RUSADA by WADA.

"If a solution can be found between RUSADA and WADA, then the only thing preventing the lifting of the RPC suspension is the payment of the IPC's ongoing reimbursements costs related to the suspension and reinstatement process.

"We thought this had been resolved earlier this year but sadly no funds have been forthcoming as of yet from the RPC.

"We hope WADA has positive discussions regarding this matter at its Executive Committee meeting on September 20 so a pathway forward can be found."

Parsons' statement follows the IPC Governing Board's latest meeting in Spain on September 11.

The Brazilian official sent letters to both Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov and WADA President Sir Craig Reedie to highlight his Board's frustration with the situation.

The IPC said the RPC have met 23 of the 26 criteria set out for reinstatement as a member, with RUSADA compliance and an official and adequate response to the McLaren report required.

The RPC are also required to pay reimbursement costs to the IPC as part of the reinstatement criteria.

The figure currently stands at €257,500 (£230,000/$300,000) and covers the IPC testing programme of Russian Para-athletes and the costs related to the IPC Taskforce.

Both Russia and WADA have not backed down regarding the reinstatement criteria at this stage, with proceedings remaining locked in a deadlock.

RUSADA director general Yuriy Ganus claimed earlier this month that he had "no optimism" regarding the organisation's possible reinstatement.