A Hockey Series Open tournament in Pakistan has been postponed until December after several of the competing nations refused to travel to the country.

The event was due to take place in Lahore this week but has been rescheduled for December 17 to 21.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Qatar and Sri Lanka said they would not send teams to the competition, reportedly due to financial and security concerns.

A spokesperson for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said the reason for the postponement was because of "not enough teams participating".

The FIH spokesperson also confirmed the event had been postponed rather than cancelled as had been recently suggested.

The tournament was initially due to be held in Rawalpindi before the FIH approved a switch to Lahore.

It is scheduled to be the first major hockey event staged in Pakistan for 14 years owing to ongoing security concerns in the nation.

The event is due to be the first major hockey tournament held in Pakistan for over a decade ©Getty Images

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza told The News the postponement of the event was "unfortunate" but criticised the country's national governing body for failing to hold the event as planned.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation had reportedly written to the FIH in an attempt to persuade the nations to travel to the country but was seemingly unsuccessful.

"All the federations must revisit their priorities," said Mirza.

"These federations must do what these are supposed to do."

Pakistan's men are due to participate in the FIH's new home and away league - the Hockey Pro League - from next year but will play their matches in Glasgow rather than at home.

The Hockey Series Open events offer places at next year's Hockey Series Finals.

Countries who make the Finals will earn the chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification events.