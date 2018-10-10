The Organising Committee of the 2019 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in San Diego have signed a media rights agreement with NBC Olympics, they have announced.

The organisers of the Games made the announcement with one year to go until the inaugural event, which will be "the first global festival of elite beach, water and action sports".

The competition will begin in a year's time on October 9, 2019, featuring around 1,300 athletes across 15 different sports over six days.

It is also expected that 400,000 fans will attend, with live musical performances scheduled for every night.

As part of the media agreement, NBC Olympics will broadcast coverage across NBC, NBCSN, their website NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the Olympic Channel.

The 2019 World Beach Games will feature 15 sports including surfing ©Getty Images

Gunilla Lindberg, the secretary general of ANOC, called the announcement "excellent news".

"NBC's proficiency in sports broadcasting and passion for the Olympic values mean we can guarantee fantastic exposure for the elite athletes and exciting new sports on show at the inaugural ANOC World Beach Games," she said.

The President of NBC Olympics production and programming Jim Bell said they are "excited" and "proud" to broadcast the event.

"We're excited to showcase these world-class athletes on our extensive digital and linear platforms, and to introduce fans to a unique event," he said.

A full schedule for the coverage has not yet been announced, although more than 50 hours of world feed coverage will be available for broadcasters around the world, including six days of live and recorded sport, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, medal ceremonies and the concert events.

Vincent Mudd, the Organising Committee chairman, added: "With NBC Sports as our domestic broadcasting partner, the ANOC World Beach Games San Diego 2019 will provide an incredible opportunity to bring new athletes and new sports to a new generation of fans in America."