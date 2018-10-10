The International Ski Federation have confirmed that two new competitions will be included as part of the 2018-2019 Women's Ski Jumping World Cup season.

Athletes will compete in the Raw Air Tour in Norway and the Bluebird Tour in Russia.

Both competitions will crown winners from their respective events while still offering points to the overall World Cup standings.

Male ski jumpers have already competed in Raw Air on their World Cup circuit since 2017.

The women will compete in three large hill events in Oslo, Lillehammer and Trondheim between March 9 and 14.

The Bluebird Tour will cover the four concluding events of the season in Russia.

Action will start with two normal hill competitions in Nizhny Tagil on March 16 and 17.

Jumpers will then move to Chaykovsky for a normal hill event on March 23 and large hill action will conclude the season a day later.

Reigning Olympic and World Cup champion Maren Lundby welcomed the addition of Raw Air to the calendar.

Maren Lundby welcomed the new additions to the calendar ©Getty Images

"This is a milestone for ladies' ski jumping," the Norwegian said.

"I'm really looking forward to participating in the Raw Air.

"Now we'll have an exciting tournament on our calendar."

Trine Skei Grande, the Norwegian Secretary of Sports, added: "If we want to be the biggest ski jumping nation, then ladies' ski jumping has to to be lifted to the next level.

"The Raw Air is a fantastic competition which gains a lot of attention.

"I want to see women compete in the Raw Air.

"Therefore we have contributed money to this event."