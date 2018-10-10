This year's SPORTEL Awards ceremony, celebrating the "most outstanding" sports images and illustrated sports books, will take place on October 23 in Monaco during SPORTELMonaco 2018, it has been announced.

Awards will be given out across eight different categories for sports images, with a jury of sports and media personalities voting for each winner.

President of the "Golden Podium" jury to decide the photography winners is Britain's former Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth 100 metres champion Linford Christie.

He will be joined on the panel by Pierre Callegari, the co-President of communication group Hérézie, double Alpine skiing world champion Elisabeth Görgl of Austria, the President of DOE Multimedia Olivier Hascoat, founder and co-President of advertising agency La Chose and double Olympic handball champion Daniel Narcisse of France and the deputy director of the French National Olympic Committee Soria Zidelkhile.

The sports book prize jury, meanwhile, is formed of just three people - Jean-Louis Etienne, the President, general secretary of the Olympic Committee of Monaco Yvette Lambin-Berti and snowboarding Olympic medallist Chloé Trespeuch of France.

The SPORTEL Convention, bringing together the leading members of the sports marketing and media industries, will run from October 22 to 24 ©SPORTELMonaco

The ceremony will be broadcast on L’Equipe, with the awards presented by Marc Maury, the former French decathlete turned presenter.

The SPORTELMonaco convention, which will take place at the Diaghilev Exhibition Hall, has been organised by Prince Albert II of Monaco alongside the International Olympic Committee to bring together the leading members of the sports marketing and media industry.

Also being given out during the awards ceremony is the legend award, which is being presented to French national football manager Didier Deschamps, who guided his country to the FIFA World Cup title this year.

The best autobiography award is being given to retired French footballer Bixente Lizarazu.

SPORTELMonaco will run from October 22 to 24.