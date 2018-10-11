High profile speakers at the Peace and Sport Regional Forum in Rhodes will include Greek basketball legend Nikos Galis and Olympic medallist and Champion for Peace Marlène Harnois.

The Forum, entitled "Societies in Motion: Rising up through Sport", will be held on the Greek island on October 18.

It will be attended by more than 350 major decision-makers, including heads of state, recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize, sports governing bodies, athletes and non-governmental organisations.

The event will aim to highlight and promote local peace-through-sport initiatives.

A decision-making round-table will also be held, consisting of a panel of regional policy-makers discussing how to tackle social challenges through sport.

Three international and four regional organisations or individuals will be awarded for making an outstanding contribution to peace, dialogue and social change in the world through sport.

Galis has been announced as a speaker at the forum, and will discuss how sport can inspire new generations and be used for social change.

High profile speakers have been announced for the Peace and Sport Regional Forum in Rhodes ©Peace and Sport

He led the Greek basketball team to the EuroBasket gold medal in 1987 and was named one of the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) 50 Greatest Players in 1991.

"It is such a great pleasure to be a part of the Peace and Sport Regional Forum in my home country, Greece," Galis said.

"The value of sport is unique, it is the element that binds people together, both across and within societies."

Other speakers include Harnois of France, an Olympic medallist in taekwondo who is involved with peace programmes in West Africa.

Paralympian and 400 metres world champion Michail Seitis of Greece, the ex-captain of Greece's national basketball team and FIBA world champion Michalis Kakiouzis and FIFA World Cup winner and Champion for Peace Christian Karembeu of France will also speak.