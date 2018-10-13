Representatives of World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) met with a delegation from the Bosnian and Herzegovina Taekwondo Federation to discuss the development of the sport nationally.

WTE President Sakis Pragalos was joined by secretary general Michael Fysentzidis in a meeting with the national federation.

The Bosnian governing body was represented by Damir Šunjić and Samir Šarić.

The meeting took place in Belgrade, Serbia, as Pragalos and Fysentzidis were visiting the city before the 2020 European Taekwondo Championships which will be held there.

The meeting was said to be "positive" and World Taekwondo Europe encouraged the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Taekwondo Federation to continue to develop the sport in their country ©World Taekwondo Europe

Pragalos said he was "very positive" about the initiatives and projects that are planned to be introduced in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

WTE also said that they would be happy to assist the national federation in any way they can.

In November, Bosnia and Herzegovina will be sending representatives to the Cadet European Championships in Spain, and the European Under-21 Championships in Poland.