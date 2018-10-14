Nominations are open for the 2018 World Rowing awards, with prizes up for grabs in eight categories.

They include the Thomas Keller Medal, for athletes - usually recently retired - who have had an outstanding career in the sport.

This prize is considered as among the most prestigious in rowing.

Men's crew of the year, women's crew of the year, coach of the year and the sustainability award will also be presented.

Anyone can vote for their preferred winners via World Rowing's website.

The deadline for submitting your choice is October 17, with the winners set to be announced at a gala evening on November 23 in Berlin.

Great Britain's six-time world champion Katherine Grainger won the Thomas Keller medal last year ©Getty Images

In 2017, the Thomas Keller Medal was given to Great Britain's Katherine Grainger - the five-time Olympic medallist and six-time world champion.

It was also handed out this year to New Zealand's Eric Murray and Hamish Bond in July, but is usually presented just once each year.

Women's crew of the year in 2017 was given to Switzerland's Jeannine Gmelin, who won the world single sculls title having entered the competition unbeaten for the season.

The men's crew of the year was given to Germany's eight team, who won the 2017 European and World Championships.

Coach of the year was awarded to Alexis Besancon from France, who helped the French lightweight men's double pair remain unbeaten for two years from 2015.