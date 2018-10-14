Ireland's Sam Bennett won the final stage of the 2018 International Cycling Union (UCI) Tour of Turkey to claim his third stage win, as Spain's Eduard Prades took the overall title.

Sprint specialist Bennett, who riders for Bora-Hansgrohe, finished in Istanbul in front of Prades in second and Jean-Pierre Drucker from Luxembourg in third.

He crossed the line first in a time of three hours, 36min and 28sec, having broken away from his rivals with one kilometre to go.

It means that out of the six stages in the race, Bennett has won three of them and he claimed the overall points title.

The general classification was incredibly close as Kazakhstan’s Alexey Lutsenko finished with the exact same time overall as Prades, 22:26.16.

Prades, riding for Euskadi Basque Country–Murias, was given the win thanks to his better average placing across the six stages and the six bonus seconds he picked up today while finishing runner-up proved key.

Lutsenko only finished 13th in today's stage for Astana to miss out.

Sam Bennett won today's stage by six seconds and claimed the points jersey ©Presidential Tour of Turkey

Knowing what was at stake, the final stage was always likely to be tight and after an hour of racing no-one had managed to break away from the peloton.

A leading group did eventually break away to form an advantage of more than three minutes, but with 40km to go the gap was down to just one.

Then, with 6.5km to go, the leader Louis Vervaeke from Belgium was finally caught.

At that point it looked like a bunch sprint would decide the winner, but a dash for the line by Bennett with a kilometre still to go surprised everyone, allowing him to finish six seconds in front of his nearest challenger Prades.

With the same time as Prades, Lutsenko took second overall, while Australia's Haas Nathan finished in third.

Just like in the overall standings, at the end of today's stage there was a tie in the race for the king of the mountains red jersey.

Slovenia's Grega Bole and Colombia's Aldemar Reyes both finished on the same number of points, but the red jersey was given to Bole for his better performance on the only category one climb of the race on stage four.

The event is part of the UCI World Tour.