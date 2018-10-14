Konstantin Semenov and Ilya Leshukov of Russia won gold in the men's final and Alexandra Klineman and April Ross of the United States clinched the women's crown at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach Yangzhou Open in China.

Semenov and Leshukov won an all-Russian final at the four-star event held at the Yangzhou Beach Volleyball Sports Forest Park.

They came from a set down to beat compatriots Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy 14-21, 21-19, 15-13.

It is the pair's second World Tour victory this year, having won the Mersin three-star event in Turkey.

"It was a very important match for us because we just started playing in the World Tour this year and it was against my former partner Krasilnikov," Semenov said.

"We had a terrible performance in the first set.

"In the second and third sets, we traded a lot of points with our opponents so we had to change tactics.

"My partner had very good side-out today."

Third place went to Brazil's Gustavo Albrecht and Saymon Barbosa after Americans Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter forfeited the bronze medal match due to Pedlow suffering an ankle injury.

In the women's competition, Klineman and Ross were triumphant against Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti of Brazil 21-19, 21-16.

"We had to focus on our side," Ross said.

"They served very tough but Alex sided out very well.

"We just had to figure out to get some points here and there.

"It was really tough to play against them."

The American duo now have two gold medals this year after their victory at The Hague four-star event.

The bronze medal also went to an American pair, with Sara Hughes and Summer Ross defeating Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes 16-21, 23-21, 15-5.

The next FIVB beach event will be a men's one-star event in Iran, the Caspian Sea Series Bandar Anzali Tour from October 16 to 19.