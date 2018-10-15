Sprint legend and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has hit out on Instagram after being handed a drug testing notice, despite retiring from athletics and having no professional contract as he seeks a football career.

The 100 and 200 metre world record holder quit athletics last year and is currently on trial with Australian football club Central Coast Mariners as he looks to achieve his new dream of becoming a professional footballer.

However, as the 32-year-old Jamaican is just on trial, Bolt is not officially a professional sportsman.

"So guys I've retired from track and field, looking to become a footballer, but look at this," Bolt said in the video posted on social media.

"How am I going to get a drug test today?

"I'm not even a professional footballer yet.

"Seriously."

Usain Bolt's athletics career saw him win eight Olympic gold medals including three at Beijing 2008, when he also set three world records ©Getty Images

The demand for the out-of-competition test to collect urine and blood has reportedly come from Football Federation Australia.

"So I asked the lady, 'why am I getting drug tested when I haven't signed for a club yet?'" Bolt added.

"And she said they told her I'm an elite athlete, so I have to get tested.

"Okay then."

Despite Bolt's anger, it appears the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority guidelines mean he is eligible to be tested.

They define an athlete simply as a "person who competes in sport and if the sport has an anti-doping policy".

On Friday (October 12) Bolt scored twice in a pre-season friendly against Macarthur South West.

The match ended 4-0, with Bolt afterwards saying "dreams become reality through hard work".