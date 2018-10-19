Montreal will stage a International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix in Montreal next year, it has been announced.

The new IJF World Judo Tour event is due to be held between July 5 and 7.

The deal between the IJF and Judo Canada was signed during the Junior World Championships currently taking place in Nassau in the Bahamas.

"We are looking forward to taking the IJF World Judo Tour to Canada for the inaugural Montreal Grand Prix," IJF President Marius Vizer said.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to further develop judo in Canada and the Pan American region.

"I’m pleased to say that Canada are also candidates to host the 2021 Cadet World Championships and this is an exciting time for Judo Canada."

The deal is initially for a year by Judo Canada President Mike Tamura hopes it will be the launchpad for more major events in the country.

The IJF World Tour event in Montreal next year offer Olympic ranking points for Tokyo 2020 and also be a valuable opportunity for young judoka from Canada to gain valuable experience ©Judo Canada

"This is a fantastic opportunity to work with the IJF to deliver one of the top judo events in the world," Tamura said.

"It’s a great moment for our Federation, for our country, the host city of Montreal and for our team.

"This will be the first major judo event we have staged since the 1993 World Championships in Hamilton and we’re ready to host the world next year in Montreal.

"The Montreal Grand Prix 2019 will be an Olympic [2020] qualifier and we’re confident that we will attract Olympic and world champions while also being able to showcase our own talent and champions at a crucial and historic event for us.

"We’ve worked closely with Sport Canada and the IJF to make this competition a reality and we’re really pleased to have made everything official here in the Bahamas.

"We aim to build on our first Grand Prix by hosting the Cadet World Championships in 2021.

"We’re committed to making ourselves a leading candidate for this event and we will continue to work towards this goal."