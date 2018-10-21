India demolished Japan 9-0 to make it three victories from three at the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Oman's capital Muscat.

The defending champions were in ruthless form at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex and top the round-robin phase with their 100 per cent record.

Mandeep Singh bagged a hat-trick for the Indians as they backed up yesterday's 3-1 win over fierce rivals Pakistan in style.

For Japan, it was straight back down to earth after they opened their account with a first win against South Korea yesterday, 2-0.

Harmanpreet Singh scored twice for India in the rout.

Harmanpreet Singh struck twice in Muscat ©Getty Images

Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit and Lalit Upadhyay also got their names on the scoresheet in a one-sided performance.

Malaysia will be looking to join Japan on three victories from three when the tournament resumes tomorrow.

They take on a South Korea side who are yet to get off the mark.

Hosts Oman are also without a win and face a tricky test against Pakistan.

The top four countries at the end of the round-robin will qualify for the semi-finals.