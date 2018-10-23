Tokyo will host the opening event of next year’s Swimming World Cup series - which involves qualifers for Tokyo 2020 - the International Swimming Federation (FINA) have announced.

The 2019 FINA Swimming World Cup, an annual competition launched in 1979 which gathers the world's swimming elite in a circuit crossing Asia and Europe, is due start in the japanese capital from August 2 until 4, immediately after the FINA World Championships in Gwangju in South Korea.

The 31st edition will be split between seven experienced hosts and divided into three clusters, including three legs in the first stage and two meets in the second and final cluster.

The weekend after the Tokyo meeting, from August 8 to 10, the swimmers will race in Beijing, a host that has welcomed the Series for many years, while Singapore will stage the final stage of the first Cluster from August 15 to 17

Eindhoven in the Netherlands will then take the baton from September 27 to 29 and Budapest, which also will host the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in August 2019, is the chosen city for the final meet of cluster 2 from October 3 to 5.

Sweden's Sarah Sjöström leads the women's 2018 rankings in the FINA Swimming World Cup ©Getty Images

The third and final cluster of the 2019 World Cup is set to take place in Kazan from November 1 to 3 and conclude in Doha from November 7 until 9, as both cities have previously organised successful FINA World Championships and FINA World Swimming Championships (25 metres) respectively.

All meets will run across three days and swimmers are allowed to enter an unlimited number of individual events.

However, only the best three results will count toward the ranking/scoring.

All events competed in a 50m-pool will be considered as qualifiers to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Sweden's Sarah Sjöström and Russia's Vladimir Morozov currently lead the women’s and men’s 2018 ranking with 204 and 208 points respectively

The prize money available for the 2019 edition reaches over $2.5 million (£1.9million/€2.2milion) equally awarded between male and female athletes.