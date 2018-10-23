The World Curling Federation has introduced changes to enhance its world ranking system this season as the new Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games quadrennial begins.

The first world ranking under the new system, that in mixed curling, has been published following the conclusion of the 2018 World Mixed Curling Championship in Kelowna in Canada.

The world ranking changes were approved in 2016, but they only now take effect following Pyeongchang 2018.

The changes were made following feedback from Member Associations and are predominantly aimed at giving a clearer insight to the year-on-year progress of nations in each ranking.

Additionally, the number of points awarded at the Olympics and Paralympics have been revised and given an equitable balance with the World Curling Championships.

Twice as many were previously allocated.

Points will now be scored over four years, rather than six, so that only one Winter Olympics and Paralympics is taken into consideration at one time.

They will be awarded once per season, per discipline, to member associations.

Member Associations are allocated points either after the Americas, European and Pacific-Asia regional qualifiers and the World Qualification Event or after the World Mixed, Wheelchair, Women’s, Men’s and Mixed Doubles Curling Championships.

Hosts Canada beat Spain in the final of the World Mixed Curling Championship on Saturday (October 20), securing the country's first title.

