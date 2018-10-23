Anicia Wood has been elected as the new chair of the Athletes' Commission of the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA).

The Commission represents the interests of Barbadian elite athletes on and off the field and advises the BOA on issues affecting athletes.

Wood had previously represented Barbados in volleyball and basketball at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

"Going forward I know I have a great task at hand, but I am motivated to bring our athletes to the forefront of sports in Barbados and provide opportunities to support their continuous development on and off the field of play," she said.

Martyn Forde played a key role in the formation of the Athletes Commission of the Barbados Olympic Association ©BOA

"We now have a new seven-member Commission elected by the athletes themselves," President of the Barbados Olympic Association Sandra Osborne added.

"The Commission will play a key role in the Olympic and Commonwealth sports movements in Barbados and will be the voice of the athlete.

"I am confident that we will have an enthusiastic and committed Commission and we at the BOA look forward to their input as one of our key stakeholders."

Plans to form an Athletes Commission only began in August.

Cyclist Amber Joseph, squash player Shawn Simpson, volleyball player Kyle Maxwell, athletes Sheena Gooding and Tanya Oxley and swimmer Martyn Forde are all members of the Commission.