Emmanuelle Assmann is to step down as President of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee (CPSF).

The former wheelchair fencer, who won a Paralympic bronze medal in the team épée at Athens 2004, has led the organisation since 2013.

She initially succeeded Gérard Masson and was then re-elected for another four years at the organisation's Elective General Assembly in June 2017.

Assmann said she was stepping aside for "professional reasons".

Her departure comes after she played a part in preparations for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in the French capital.

An Extraordinary General Assembly will now be convened to select a successor.

"For professional reasons and after five years at the head of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee, I will leave my position as President," said Assmann.

"Proud to have carried this movement, a movement that continues to grow.

Emmanuelle Assmann, right, with IPC President Andrew Parsons ©Getty Images

"Inclusion through sport is a priority and I know that the organisation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024 will be a catalyst."

Assmann was the Chef de Mission of the French team for the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games and was awarded the Légion d'Honneur, France's highest decoration, in 2015.

"Since 2013, the CPSF has undergone considerable evolution, becoming the essential interlocutor of the Paralympic Movement in France," a CPSF statement said.

"Since 2015, its role has been recognised by law.

"The development of sports practice by people with disabilities must continue.

"With more than 30 member federations, the CPSF is bringing together more and more Para-sports stakeholders at the service of this ambition."