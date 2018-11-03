By Duncan Mackay at the Radisson Royal Hotel in Moscow
International Boxing Association Congress and Election
Timeline
- 13 hours ago: AIBA to elect new President with Gafur Rakhimov big favourite
- 13 hours ago: Rakhimov election as AIBA President would go against "best interests" of sport, IOC warn
- 12 hours ago: Election delayed after agenda not completed on day one of AIBA Congress
- 12 hours ago: Coffee break as preparations being for AIBA election
- 11 hours ago: Rakhimov rival confident is closing gap but fears not enough
- 11 hours ago: Germany among countries set to vote for Rakhimov as AIBA President
- 10 hours ago: Total of 135 National Federations to vote for new AIBA President
- 9 hours ago: AIBA to redo roll call after mis-calculation about number of Member Federations eligible to vote in Presidential election
- 9 hours ago: Konakbayev team turn down AIBA request to have paper vote
- 9 hours ago: Second roll call finishes with 137 Member Federations eligible to vote for AIBA President
- 9 hours ago: Rakhimov's Uzbekistan make official request for electronic system to be scrapped and paper vote adopted
- 8 hours ago: Paper ballot to be used to elect new AIBA President if electronic system fails again
- 8 hours ago: AIBA to elect new President by paper ballot
- 8 hours ago: Kazakhstan Boxing Federation fail to get paper ballot decision overturned
- 7 hours ago: Gafur Rakhimov gives presentation as election for AIBA President begins
- 7 hours ago: Konakbayev tells delegates "this is important day in the history of AIBA"
- 7 hours ago: "Boxing and the Olympic Games are inseparable", Rakhimov tells AIBA during presentation
- 7 hours ago: Voting underway in election to choose new AIBA President
- 7 hours ago: India fail to vote in election to pick new AIBA President
- 6 hours ago: AIBA could lose 60 per cent of funding if IOC withdraw support if Rakhimov elected President
- 6 hours ago: RAKHIMOV ELECTED NEW PRESIDENT OF AIBA
- 5 hours ago: Beaten AIBA Presidential candidate promises to launch campaign to "save boxing"
- 5 hours ago: IOC to discuss status of AIBA and position of Olympic boxing at Tokyo 2020 after Rakhimov election
- 5 hours ago: Goodbye from Moscow as Gafur Rakhimov begins reign as President of AIBA
