Chinese qualifier Zhou Zeqi’s eye-catching run at the Badminton World Federation Macau Open continued today as earned a place in tomorrow’s men’s singles final.

Having already accounted for top seed Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, Zhou won his semi-final against Chinese Taipei’s Lu Chia Hung 21-19, 19-21, 21-14 and will now meet South Korea’s third seed Lee Hyun Il.

Lee reached the final thanks to an 18-21, 21-17, 21-4 win over Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand.

Canada's Michelle Li reached the women's singles final ©Getty Images

The women’s singles competition is going more closely to form, with Canada’s top seed Michelle Li taking her place in tomorrow’s final thanks to a 21-15, 8-21, 21-13 win over Japan’s Ayumi Mine.

Her opponent will be China’s fifth seed Han Yue, who won her semi-final against Hong Kong’s third seeded Cheung Ngan Yi 22-20, 21-23, 21-7.

The event concludes tomorrow.